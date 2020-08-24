Police Arrest Man for Murder of UC Berkeley Student

The Berkeley Police Department has made an arrest in the case of UC Berkeley student Seth Smith, who was shot in the back of the head on June 15. 60-year-old Tony Walker was arrested on Thursday by Berkeley police on suspicion of murder.

According to a report by Berkleyside, the Berkeley Police Department arrested Tony Walker last week for the murder of UC Berkeley student Seth Smith. Walker had last been arrested in June after he tried to break into a neighbor’s home.

Smith was murdered the same month during an evening stroll around Berkeley. Smith was shot at close range in the back of the head. There is no evidence that Smith was robbed at the time of his death.

A petition entitled “We Demand Justice for Seth Smith” called on UC Berkeley and the Berkeley Police Department to bring Smith’s murderer to justice. The petition, which was signed by over 6,000 people, claims that UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ inappropriately downplayed Smith’s murder by mentioning racial justice in her statement about the murder.

No national news outlets reported on it, and Chancellor Carol Christ of UC Berkeley put out a highly controversial, tone-deaf statement a week after Seth’s death calling the killing a “senseless tragedy that affects all of us”….“however many of us, are experiencing stress, grief and anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent murders of George Floyd, Riah Milton, and other Black Americans”. Thus, sweeping this horrific tragedy of one of their own students, under the rug.

Smith would have graduated from UC Berkeley in the spring of 2021.

Walker, who will face an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, is being held without bail. Walker has an extensive criminal history. In 1982, Walker was charged with assault with a semiautomatic weapon. In 2001, Walker was convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

