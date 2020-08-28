U. of Pennsylvania Profs Demand Investigation of ‘Worst Admissions Mistake’ Donald Trump

Several professors at the University of Pennsylvania are calling for an investigation into claims that President Donald Trump cheated on his SAT exam in the 1960s. One professor went so far as to label Trump as the school’s “worst admissions mistake.” In a recent book, Trump’s niece made the claim that the president hired an expert to take his SAT exam in his place. This week, the university rejected calls to investigate the president’s college entrance exam, citing the impracticality of the task.

According to a student newspaper report, professors at the University of Pennsylvania are demanding an investigation into the claim that President Donald Trump cheated on the SAT college entrance exam in 1963. The president’s niece, Mary Trump, claimed in her recent book that the president hired an expert to take his SAT exam prior to his admission to Penn’s Wharton School in the 1960s.

“Concerns about cheating are exacerbated when the alleged perpetrator is a public figure in high office,” the professors wrote. “Failing to investigate an allegation of fraud at such a level broadcasts to prospective students and the world at large that the playing field is not equal, that our degrees can be bought, and that subsequent fame, wealth, and political status will excuse past misconduct.”

University of Pennsylvania business professor Eric Orts argues that admitting President Trump to the university was the “worst admissions mistake” the school has made. Orts suggested that the university can redeem itself it if can prove that the president cheated on his SAT exam.

“In my personal opinion, Donald Trump is the worst admissions mistake that the Wharton School has ever made,” Orts said. “Now it turns out that we may not have made a mistake after all: we may well have been just another victim among many who have had their reputations besmirched by his lifelong pattern of deception and fraud.”

This week, University of Pennsylvania Provost Wendell Pritchett rejected calls for an investigation. Pritchett claims that it would impractical to investigate an event that occurred several decades ago.

“We certainly share your concerns about these allegations and the integrity of our admissions process,” Pritchett wrote. “However, as you suggest in your message, we have determined that this situation occurred too far in the past to make a useful or probative factual inquiry possible. If new evidence surfaces to substantiate the claim in the future, we will continue to be open to investigating it.”

