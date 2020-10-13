Ohio State University Student Shot Dead Near Campus

A 23-year-old student at Ohio State University died during a shooting near campus on Sunday morning. An 18-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. The shooting reportedly occurred after a dispute at an off-campus party.

According to a report by a local NBC affiliate, a student at Ohio State University was killed during an off-campus shooting. The student, Chase Meola, was a fifth-year marketing major at the university.

In a statement, the university provided background details on the shooting. According to the university, the shooting occurred when some people were asked to leave the party. Meola was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The Columbus Division of Police has launched an ongoing investigation into the shooting.

The following information was provided by the Columbus Division of Police: On 10/11/2020, at approximately 2:09 a.m., Columbus Police responded to a report of a shooting in an alley in the 100 block of 14th Avenue. Officers arrived to find a victim with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Reports indicate that individuals were asked to leave a house party in the area, and an altercation occurred outside. The Columbus Division of Police (CPD) is investigating the incident and is questioning persons of interest. CPD has criminally charged one suspect.

Although the university caveated its warning by reminding students that crimes aren’t the fault of the victim, the university urged students to lock their doors and windows.

Crimes are never the fault of the victim. The Ohio State University Police Division encourages everyone to lock doors and windows. When possible, please walk with friends or coworkers and always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. If you see something, say something: report suspicious behavior by calling police.

Breitbart News reported in June that student activists affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement at Ohio State University urged administrators to cut ties with the Columbus Police.

