Facebook Blames Glitch After Instagram Tells Users Election Day Is Tomorrow

A glitch in Facebook’s Instagram app resulted in a notice telling users that Election Day is tomorrow, not today.

Bloomberg reports that Facebok Inc.’s Instagram stated that some users may still see a notice on the photo-sharing app which says that Election Day is tomorrow rather than today. The company said that this was a technical issue relating to caching or the storage of data.

Instagram said in a statement: “While we turned off the ‘Tomorrow is Election Day’ notice last night, it was cached for a small group of people if their app hadn’t been restarted. It’s resolving itself as people restart.”

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated during a recent analyst call that the social media giant plans to post notices at the top of users’ news feeds on November 3 discrediting claims by either U.S. presidential candidate that they have won the election if the site deems the announcement premature.

Zuckerberg stated: “If any candidate or campaign tries to declare victory before the final results are called, we will put a notification to the top of People’s Facebook and Instagram feed letting them know the results aren’t final yet and we’ll put an informational label on the candidate’s post.”

Zuckerberg added that Facebook was taking the initiative as “There is a risk of civil unrest across the country, and given this, companies like ours need to go well beyond what we’ve done before.”

