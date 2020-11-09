Liquor Sales Around Cornell Campus Skyrocket In Aftermath of Election

Liquor sales at stores surrounding Cornell University are skyrocketing in the aftermath of the presidential election. One wine shop near campus reported that sales increased 96 percent during election week.

According to a report by the Cornell student newspaper, liquor sales at stores surrounding campus rose significantly on election week. The spike in liquor sales follows a national trend, which saw increased alcohol sales around the country in the run-up to and aftermath of election night.

Ithaca Wine and Spirits, a liquor store just steps away from campus, told the student newspaper that their sales had increased by 96 percent. The store’s owner, Milany Papachryssanthou, said that the store sold record amounts of scotch, vodka, and tequila.

Three out of five students shopping at Collegetown Wine and Spirits told a student reporter that they were drinking in response to the election. When asked by a student reporter if they planned to drink as election results came in, one group of students said that alcohol was helping them get through the stress-inducing week. “Yes, how else are we going to get through it?” the group said.

The New York Post reported last week that New York City residents were purchasing alcohol in large amounts in the days leading up to the election.

“We are having three times the business we normally do, it’s been insane!” one Manhattan liquor store owner said. “All my regulars are stocking up [and] a lot of my customers are having election night parties”

