Florida A&M Enacts Campus Curfew to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Florida A&M University announced this week that it is putting a curfew in place for students living on campus to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Under the new curfew, students must return to their residential halls before 10:00 p.m. The curfew was implemented to deter students from attending large social gatherings on campus.

According to a local news report, students living on campus at Florida A&M University will be subject to new policies implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus. Students that refuse to comply with the curfew will face sanctions up to and including expulsion.

Bomani Spell, the dean of students at Florida A&M University, claims that the curfew was implemented to prevent students from attending large social gatherings that could lead to the spread of the virus.

“Large, impromptu and planned gatherings on and off-campus by FAMU students who use social media to announce their intent to blatantly violate Leon County’s mandate on large crowds and FAMU’s COVID-19 conduct enforcement procedures,” Spell explained.

“This curfew prohibits large gatherings or parties on campus or in the Tallahassee community and is not intended to restrict student movement,” Spell added.

Administrators at Florida A&M previously adopted a curfew at the end of August. That curfew was lifted at the beginning of October as positivity rates remained low.

Breitbart News reported earlier this month that the University of Connecticut is shutting down its main campus to mitigate the spread of the virus. The university’s decision to shut the campus down was prompted by an overall coronavirus positivity rate of less than one percent.

