Indiana University to Offer Class on Defunding the Police

Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) is offering a course this semester that will discuss recent police reform efforts including the controversial “Defund the Police” movement. Students will learn about the various ways in which the United States can “reduce the size” of its criminal justice system.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at IUPUI have the opportunity to take a course that will discuss the “Defund the Police” movement.

The course, which is called “Defund the Police? Race, Policing, and Criminal Justice Reform,” is offered to students this semester.

The course description suggests that students will be taught America should reconsider the role of police officers and “reduce the size and scope” of the criminal justice system.

We will examine evidence of racial disparities in criminal justice outcomes for African Americans, LatinX, and other minoritized groups. We will explicitly consider the current roles and functions of the police, use of force policies, and how police discretion is and should be used. We will also review the marked expansion of prisons and jails over the past four decades. Finally, we will examine reforms to simultaneously reduce the size and scope of our criminal justice system and increase public safety, as well as policing reforms to maximize justice for all who live in America, while maintaining public safety.

IUPUI student Charity Adebayo said that she is eager to take the course in the spring. “I hope I can take it next semester so I can be more enlightened, just, you know, be more aware about these things, you know, that I’m jumping to conclusions about,” IUPUI Media and Public Affairs Adebayo said.

Adebayo is not the only college student that supports radical police reform efforts. Breitbart News reported in June that 94 percent of college-age Democrats support efforts to defund the police. Only 13 percent of Republican college students said they agreed with the controversial reform proposals.

