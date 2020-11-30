Report: Apple May Remove the iPhone’s Charging Port

A recent report states that following Apple’s iPhone 12 naming standards, it’s possible that the company’s iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max phones may not feature a charging port whatsoever.

CNET reports that tech industry rumors suggest that tech giant Apple is planning to kill its proprietary Lightning Port on future iPhones, favoring a completely portless design. One recent indication that this may be the case is the introduction of Apple’s MagSafe charger on the iPhone 12.

The MagSafe wireless charging system uses an embedded array of magnets in a puck that snaps onto the iPhone 12. To charge the iPhone 12, place it on the circular charging pad and wait for the charging indicator on the screen to confirm that it is connected. This eliminates the need for a Lightning charging cable.

CNET claims that with the addition of the MagSafe charger, a wireless future for the iPhone seems inevitable and offers a glimpse into Apple’s vision of a cord-free iPhone accessory ecosystem. Tuong Huy Nguyen, a senior principal analyst at Gartner, commented: “Wireless technologies have reached a level of maturity where a portless device is much more viable than it’s ever been.”

Apple has been pushing for wireless alternatives for certain functions for some time. The company introduced AirDrop and cloud for data transferring and released its wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods, in 2016.

Research Manager Will Wong at IDC’s Asia Pacific commented: “A smartphone is a device with limited space for all the components, but it will also be important for the smartphone makers to provide better or more functions to stay competitive. Thus, a portless phone is likely to be an unavoidable trend.”

