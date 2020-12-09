Elon Musk Claims He Has Moved to Texas

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claims that he has moved to Texas following months of battle with California’s government over coronavirus restrictions.

Business Insider reports that following months of speculation, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that he has personally moved to Texas following months of arguments with California’s government over coronavirus restrictions and the operation of Tesla’s production facility.

During a virtual conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, Musk told the paper’s editor-in-chief Matt Murray: “Tesla and SpaceX obviously have mass operations in California. In fact, it’s worth noting that Tesla is the last car company still manufacturing cars in California. Space X is the last aerospace company still doing significant manufacturing in California. There used to be over a dozen car plants in California, and California used to be the center of aerospace manufacturing. My companies are the last two left.”

Musk added: “For myself, yes, I have moved to Texas. We’ve got the Starship development here in South Texas where I am right now. We’re hopefully going to do a launch later today. And then we’ve got big factory developments just outside of Austin for Giga Texas.”

Musk’s move from California was launched around the time that coronavirus restrictions in California forced Tesla to temporarily close its only U.S. car factory in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a disagreement with health officials in May, Musk tweeted: “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen (sic) on how Tesla is treated in the future.”

Recent public filings noticed by Bloomberg this week also show that Musk has quietly moved his charitable foundation to Texas. Texas’ lack of state income tax is also a clear incentive for Musk’s move as in comparison California has the highest income tax in the country.

