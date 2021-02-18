Bill Gates Hypes Elon Musk as Saving the World from Global Warming

In a recent interview relating to his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stated that the world needs more entrepreneurs like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon musk to tackle global warming.

CNBC reports that during a recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discussed his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, and how the world needs more entrepreneurs like Elon Musk to prevent global warming.

Gates told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin in an interview on Thursday: “I think what Elon’s done with Tesla is fantastic. It’s, you know, probably the biggest single contribution to showing us that electric cars are part of how we solve climate change.” Gates added: “We need a lot of Elon Musks, including… ones who work on these super hard categories,” he said, referring to industries such as steel and cement production.

Gates also praised Musk’s carbon removal challenge, which was announced last month. Musk stated on Twitter that he would donate $100 million toward a prize for the best technology that can capture carbon dioxide.

“Elon’s done a carbon capture prize, which is an amazing thing,” Gates said. “I think he should be very proud of what he’s done.”

Breitbart News recently reported that during an interview with the MIT Technology Review, Gates discussed his environmental impact efforts and various green initiatives aimed at reducing global carbon emissions. One suggestion Gates proposed was for wealthy and developed nations to move entirely to synthetic beef in efforts to reduce the carbon emissions from livestock.

Despite what seems like an outlandish proposal, Gates seems confident that meat alternatives will continue to grow in popularity in developed nations, stating: “Now the people like Memphis Meats who do it at a cellular level — I don’t know that that will ever be economical. But Impossible and Beyond have a road map, a quality road map, and a cost road map, that makes them totally competitive.”

However, despite Gates encouraging the U.S. to switch entirely to synthetic beef and disrupt a massive farming industry, he himself seems to be quite fond of traditional beef himself.

