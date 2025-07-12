Biden Judge Halts ICE Arrests in Los Angeles Due to Alleged Racial Profiling

The suspects’ race and ethnicity, their difficulty speaking English, their location at sites known for hiring illegal immigrants, and their class of work do not meet the “probable cause” requirement for arrests, the judge ruled.

The judge also barred ICE from searching for illegals via routine patrols.

The judge further directed ICE to help migrants get more legal support from pro-migration groups.

The restraining order lasts 14 days, but the judge will likely try to extend the duration.

Democrats celebrated:

More than 1 million illegal migrants live in the Central California district ruled by the judge. Much of the state’s economy is built on cheap labor and high rents enabled by migrants. But those economic conditions create a skewed society of very rich and very poor, pressuring many middle-class people to leave the state while solidifying the political power of the Democratic Party’s coalition.

“We strongly disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit and maintain that our agents have never detained individuals without proper legal justification,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. “Our federal agents will continue to enforce the law and abide by the U.S. Constitution.”

“A district judge is undermining the will of the American people,” said a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, adding: