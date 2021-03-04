Apple Faces UK Antitrust Probe Over App Store Rules

Apple is facing an antitrust investigation from UK regulators over its App Store rules, according to a report by CNBC.

CNBC reports that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said that it will investigate Apple over recent complaints from software developers about the Silicon Valley giant’s App Store. Currently, Apple only lets developers release iPhone and iPad apps through its iOS smartphone platform. The company has an intense approval process for iOS apps and has faced criticism for its fees of up to 30 percent on in-app transactions.

Despite Apple’s rigorous vetting of iPhone apps, iOS developer Kosta Eleftheriou has been highlighting the growing issue of scam apps available in the Apple app store. Eleftheriou found that many of these scam apps appeared to boost the credibility of their app by purchasing fake reviews. Breitbart News published a full report on this situation here.

Andrea Coscelli, the chief executive of the CMA stated: “Millions of us use apps every day to check the weather, play a game or order a takeaway. Complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice — potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps — warrant careful scrutiny.”

An Apple spokesperson stated that the firm would work with the CMA to address its concerns, stating: “We believe in thriving and competitive markets where any great idea can flourish. The App Store has been an engine of success for app developers, in part because of the rigorous standards we have in place — applied fairly and equally to all developers — to protect customers from malware and to prevent rampant data collection without their consent.”

Apple’s App Store has been the subject of great interest recently. Last month Epic Games filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the EU over the firm’s decision to remove the popular Fortnite video game from the app store after Epic offered an alternative in-app payment option.

Breitbart News reported recently that lobbyists for Apple and Google recently descended on Arizona as the state considers legislation that would allow app developers to use third-party payment systems to circumvent the 15 to 30 percent cut that Apple and Google demand from app sales.

Read more at Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com