Twitter Censors Official Coronavirus Adviser and Renowned Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff

Twitter censored Harvard professor of medicine Martin Kulldorff, a member of the COVID-19 vaccine safety subgroup that advises the CDC, FIH, and FDA, because he challenged the notion that children and young people require COVID-19 vaccination.

The platform applied a warning label to Kulldorff’s tweet about the matter, and prevented users from liking or retweeting it.

“Thinking that everyone must be vaccinated is as scientifically flawed as thinking that nobody should,” said Kuldorff in his now-censored tweet. “COVID vaccines are important for older high-risk people, and their care-takers. Those with prior natural infection do not need it. Nor children.”

Kulldorff is one of the most cited experts on infectious diseases alive today, with over 25,000 academic citations. In addition to his role as a Harvard professor, he is a biostatistician and epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

He co-created the Great Barrington Declaration, a call for an approach to containing COVID-19 focused on the most at-risk groups rather than the entire population. It has been signed by thousands of medical experts and practicing medical doctors around the world.

Kulldorff continues to argue that the response to COVID should focus on older, vulnerable populations while easing restrictions on young, healthy people.

According to Twitter, Kulldorff violated the platform’s rules on “COVID-19 misinformation.”

In a follow-up tweet commenting on Twitter’s decision, Kulldorff slammed the platform for making decisions on medical debates that are beyond Twitter’s expertise.

When making unscientific claims, media often refer to "health officials" or "experts" without citing anyone. I challenge @Twitter to name vaccine experts believing that everyone, including children and those with prior immunity from natural infection, MUST be Covid vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/tYhCjdKzgf — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) March 28, 2021

“When making unscientific claims, media often refer to “health officials” or “experts” without citing anyone,” said Kulldorff

“I challenge Twitter to name vaccine experts believing that everyone, including children and those with prior immunity from natural infection, MUST be Covid vaccinated.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.