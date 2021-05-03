Facebook Begs Users to Enable iPhone Tracking to Keep Services ‘Free of Charge’

In an attempt to combat Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency privacy feature, Facebook is begging users to continue to allow the Masters of the Universe to track their app usage warning it is the only way to keep services “free of charge.”

MacRumors reports that Facebook and Instagram have begun telling users they must enable tracking in iOS 14.5 if they want to help keep Facebook and Instagram “free of charge.”

Apple recently released its new App Tracking Transparency privacy feature as part of the latest iOS 14.5 update for iPhones and iPads. The new update will now require apps to show users a prompt asking for their consent to track them across other apps and websites.

A large portion of Facebook’s business model relies on selling advertisements across its apps and services. Ad clients can use Facebook’s advertising tools to target specific customers or demographics. However, with the release of iOS 14.5, if users choose to opt-out of tracking, Facebook will have access to less data that could be used to deliver personalized ads to users.

The iOS update was released to the public last week and since its launch, more apps are beginning to display the ATT prompt to users. It was noted by Ashkan Soltani that Facebook had updated its prompt to include a notice stating “Help keep Facebook free of charge.”

In a recently updated blog post, Facebook calls the prompt an “educational screen” that will “help people make an informed decision about how their information is used.” Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, will also show a similar prompt to users.

The Facebook blog post reads:

As Apple has said that providing additional context is allowed, we will show an educational screen before presenting Apple’s prompt to help people make an informed decision about how their information is used. It provides more details about how we use data for personalized ads, as well as the ways we limit the use of activity other apps and websites send us if people don’t turn on this device setting. Our screen also lets people know that they’re seeing Apple’s prompt due to Apple’s requirements for iOS 14.5.

Facebook plans to roll out the prompt to more users in the coming days and weeks.

