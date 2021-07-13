Report: Bill Gates Was ‘Total A**hole’ at Billionaire Summer Camp

According to reports from guests attending the “billionaire summer camp” in Sun Valley, Idaho, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has been acting like a “total asshole.”

The New York Post reports that Microsoft founder Bill Gates opened up about his recent divorce at the exclusive Allen & Co. “billionaire summer camp” in an “emotional” session that reportedly left Gates on the verge of tears.

During an “off the record” Q&A session following Gates’ talk on climate change, CNBC host Becky Quick asked Gates about his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Melinda, and the future of the Gates Foundation they founded together. One attendee stated: “He fessed up to messing up. He basically referred to the fact that it [the divorce] was his fault.”

The attendee added: “He did seem a bit emotional about it. He might have been on the verge of tears.”

However, other attendees found Gates’ attitude abrasive, with one guest saying that he appeared “agitated” throughout his stay and brushed off other attendees who attempted to speak to him. “Bill Gates was pretty much a total asshole,” the attendee said.

Gates arrived at the conference late to attend an exclusive dinner hosted by former Allen & Co. president Herb Allen. Gates attended the dinner alongside other tech executives including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sheryl Sandberg.

Gates was reportedly seen walking and talking with Zuckerberg on Thursday according to reports. On Friday, Gates ate dinner next to geneticist Cynthia Kenyon, who works as vice president of aging research at Alphabet’s biotechnology company Calico, according to one source.

Gates was also spotted walking with Evan Greenberg, the president and CEO of insurance giant Chubb Limited.

