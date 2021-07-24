Report: Harvard Distances Itself from ‘BIPOC-Only’ Music Program Following Title VI Complaint

Harvard University appears to be distancing itself from an upcoming music program exclusively for “BIPOC” students, as the program’s website — which initially said the course would be held on Harvard’s campus — has been scrubbed of any mention of it taking place at the Ivy League institution.

The university seemingly backing off from the program, No Label Academy, arrives in the wake of University of Michigan-Flint professor Mark Perry filing a complaint with the Department of Education on the grounds that it is a Title VI violation for Harvard to host a program that blocks “non-BIPOC” students from attendance on the basis of race.

“In violation of Title VI, this program discriminates on the basis of skin color by operating exclusively for BIPOC individuals only and illegally excluding and discriminating against non-BIPOC individuals on the basis of skin color,” Perry said in his Title VI complaint against Harvard.

The music program, led by rapper IDK, was previously titled, “No Label Academy at Harvard,” but is now simply titled, “No Label Academy,” with a disclaimer added to its website, clarifying that the program has no affiliation with Harvard.

“No Label is not affiliated with Harvard University, nor is No Label Academy a Harvard University program or activity,” the disclaimer reads.

The course is still “open to all BIPOC individuals interested in the music business,” and will still run from August 21 to August 31 — although it remains unclear where the program will be held.

It also remains unclear whether the program still has a Harvard faculty member serving as its adviser, which professor Perry pointed out last month.

Harvard University did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment and clarification regarding the upcoming music program.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.