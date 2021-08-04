Twitter Blacklists ‘Bronze Age Mindset’ Author

Twitter has banned the account of Bronze Age Pervert (often abbreviated as BAP), the pseudonymous author of the influential Nietszchean manifesto Bronze Age Mindset. BAP has temporarily moved his communications to his Telegram channel.

One of the few pseudonymous authors to break into the mainstream in recent years, BAP has been praised by a wide range of voices on the right and published by the American Mind, a publication of the Claremont Institute. In the article, BAP said attempts to label him a member of the far-right or “alt right” were “misleading.”

While condemning him as “far right,” the far-left New Republic admits his writing is “artfully penned.” Former National Security Council spokesman and political scientist Michael Anton has said BAP’s book “speaks directly to a youthful dissatisfaction.”

Although BAP has said his work was not meant as a “political manifesto,” it has nonetheless been praised by Chronicles contributor Jesse Russell for its recognition of modern political dynamics.

“The Pervert and his dissident comrades recognize, more deeply perhaps than Thompson and his Straussian friends, that we are today living in Nietzsche’s nightmare, a world in which absolute equality is promoted relentlessly, while natural distinctions are ruthlessly erased,” writes Russell.

It is unclear why Twitter banned the account, which had over 75,000 followers at the time of its suspension. The company did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

In a post on Telegram, BAP said he was also unaware of the reasons for his account’s termination, and cautioned followers not to believe leftist groups taking credit for Twitter’s decision.

“I see there are quite a few groups trying to take credit for my banning. I’m going to look into it and see what reasons Twatter gives if any, what else I hear, etc.; I don’t think it’s good to let people take credit for now though,” wrote BAP.

“A lot of these accounts are working for NGO’s on year-long or 9 month contracts to “disrupt radical networks,” for like $25k-$30k/year or per contract, so they have to justify that, and multiple people taking credit now.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.