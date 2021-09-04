Woke Giant Apple Faces NLRB Investigation over Allegations of Harassment, Sexism

Tech giant Apple is reportedly facing a probe from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over allegedly hostile working conditions. The woke Silicon Valley giant has been targeted by its own employees as part of the #AppleToo movement.

Engadget reports that following a number of complaints from current and former employees who alleged that they were subject to harassment, sexism, and retaliation at the company, tech giant Apple is now facing an investigation from the NLRB.

Breitbart News previously reported that a senior employee at Apple named Ashley Gjøvik alleged that she was placed on indefinite leave after tweeting allegations about a culture of sexism at the company. She alleged that she was given feedback for being “too hard on the white men” in a diversity training seminar, and also claimed that her managers engaged in “tone policing.”

Gjøvik has since filed a “Charge against Employer” complaint alleging 13 instances of alleged retaliation against her. These include workplace harassment, reassignment of her responsibilities to colleagues, and giving her undesirable tasks.

I also filed a Retaliation Complaint with the @CA_DIR Dept of Industrial Relations Labor Commissioner's Office. Q: "How did your employer (#Apple) know about the protected right you exercised?" A: "I kept saying, 'Stop it, you guys. There's Labor laws about this.'" pic.twitter.com/qq8deyUOsX — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) September 2, 2021

On September 1 a second complaint against Apple was filed by Cher Scarlett, on behalf of both herself and fellow employees. Scarlett is a security engineer and face of the #AppleToo movement that consists of current and former employees that aims to make the company’s workplace culture publicly known.

75% of the stories we've received involved some form of discrimination, and nearly half involved reports of sexism, retaliation, and HR reports that were dismissed. 1/4 involved racism or ableism. More than a third involved harassment or assault, the majority of which was sexual. — Apple Workers #AppleToo (@AppleLaborers) August 30, 2021

The labor board investigates all complaints that it receives and only prosecutes those that it believes have merit, meaning that Apple is not yet facing another lawsuit. Apple released a statement on the situation saying:

We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters.

