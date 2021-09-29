YouTube Shuts Down All Anti-Vaccine Content

Google-owned video platform YouTube has announced will blacklist all critical commentary and news on coronavirus vaccines, a decision that will likely affect many high-profile figures using the platform.

Via Reuters:

YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond its ban on false information about the COVID vaccines to include content that contains misinformation about other approved vaccines, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. Examples of content that won’t be allowed on YouTube include claims that the flu vaccine causes infertility and that the MMR shot, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, can cause autism, according to YouTube’s policies. The online video company owned by Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) is also banning channels associated with several prominent anti-vaccine activists including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola, a YouTube spokesperson said.

In a statement, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said “There is no instance in history when censorship and secrecy have advanced either democracy or public health.”

The Google-owned platform made its decision a little over a week after Project Veritas released a video interview of a federal whistleblower who alleged that cases of adverse reactions to vaccines were being “shoved under the mat.” This was followed by undercover footage of an FDA official arguing the government should go “door-to-door” and “stab” unwilling Americans with the coronavirus vaccine.

In response to the first video, congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ), wrote a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services calling for a “full review of all HHS health care systems nationally to ensure full compliance with vaccine injury reporting laws including reporting all adverse events occurring after the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

