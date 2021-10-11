Google is pushing the climate change agenda by introducing an online tool to allow people to estimate their “carbon footprint” — or how much they are personally adding to global warming — when booking flights.

Globalist Google announced it makes the carbon footprint estimate using a combination of data from the European Environmental Agency and information from airlines and other sources.

That data might include an aircraft’s age, model and design, the speed and altitude it flies at, and the distance between the flight’s origin and destination.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on the tool, unveiled last week, without any mention of the debate on climate science:

A basic search for flights will give an estimate of how many kilograms of carbon dioxide the flight will spew from start to finish. Users can prioritize their search by emissions, much like they can by price, if desired. Flights with emissions below the median get highlighted in green. Some flights may not have estimates because of a lack of data on certain aircraft or other missing information, Google said. The company added that the estimates don’t yet take into account what direction the plane is heading — a potentially significant factor if flying into or with the jet stream, or whether or not the flight is using biofuels or other alternatives. Multiple stops can often result in an increase in emissions, but it’s not always the case. Non-stop flights aren’t always less polluting, particularly on longer routes. Google says that a more fuel-efficient plane can emit less on a multiple-stop journey than an older plane on a non-stop route.

The AP reported that air travel only accounts for two to three percent of emissions.

And Airlines for America said in the AP report that U.S. carriers have more than doubled the fuel efficiency of their fleets since 1978 and are working on further reductions in carbon emissions.

“But the independent International Council on Clean Transportation says passenger traffic is growing nearly four times faster than fuel efficiency, leading to a 33 percent increase in emissions between 2013 and 2019,” AP reported.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat — it’s increasingly local and personal,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

“We need urgent and meaningful solutions to address this pressing challenge,” he said.

