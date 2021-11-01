Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Beats VR Ownership Lawsuit

Palmer Luckey, the creator of the Oculus Rift, which is credited with rejuvenating the Virtual Reality (VR) industry, has beat a lawsuit from a Hawaii-based technology partnership alleging that Luckey breached a contract with them.

Luckey is one of the few pro-Trump tech billionaires in Silicon Valley. He was fired by Facebook, which acquired his Oculus Rift company for $2 billion in 2014, after news of his support for Trump leaked — after the company reportedly pressured him to vote for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in 2016.

The Oculus creator said the media reported breathlessly on the allegations against himself and Facebook, but failed to report on the verdict.

Luckey said members of the media were sitting in the courtroom, but argued they were only interested in reporting on a guilty verdict, which would have seen the Trump-supporting billionaire engulfed in scandal.

“One can only conclude that the media apparatus around this case was only interested in reporting an outcome where Palmer/Facebook/Oculus lose,” said Luckey.

For 99.99% of even hardcore VR industry followers, this never happened. Hundreds of stories were written when the lawsuit was filed, dozens more covered minutia of the case as it progressed. The verdict got a single paywalled legal newswire entry. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) October 25, 2021

“I recently spent two weeks in federal court successfully defending myself from someone who tried to turn my willingness to help out a fellow (pre-Oculus) VR forum member into a billion-dollar payday. You don’t know this because nobody is reporting on the unanimous jury verdict,” said Luckey on Twitter.

It would be one thing if this a hastily-dismissed claim, but it was a multi-week jury trial in federal court that included witnesses like John Carmack and Mark Zuckerberg. The only two things penetrating the blackout are this tweet and this Law360 entry: https://t.co/wwHfoHUkC8 — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) October 25, 2021

