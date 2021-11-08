‘Where’s Your Mask!’ White OSU Student Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Black Officer During BLM Protest

A white OSU student who screamed “where’s your mask” at a black police sergeant before striking him with a wooden club during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality in April pleaded guilty to assaulting the officer.

Ohio State student Hunter Mattin pleaded guilty to assault and obstruction of official business, reports OSU’s independent student newspaper, the Lantern.

Mattin was sentenced October 28 to one year of “community control,” and two days in jail, which were served prior to sentencing, the report adds. Community control reportedly refers to undergoing supervision, programming, a behavioral health assessment, urine screening, maintaining employment, and no new convictions.

The now-former OSU student was arrested in April after breaking into Columbus police headquarters with other protesters, and hitting Sgt. Justin Coleman with a wooden club.

Police bodycam footage shows Mattin repeatedly shouting, “Where’s your mask” at the black officer, before striking him with the club.

“Out of the building, you’ve broken the door,” Coleman said in the video, to which Mattin responded by shouting, “We didn’t break the door, you fucker!”

Following the assault, Coleman sustained a cut lip and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to a report by the Columbus Dispatch.

The protest was reportedly held in response to police brutality against black people.

Mattin was able to enter the police headquarters building with his fellow activists after one of them used “bolt cutters” to break handcuffs being used to keep the front doors closed, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

After his arrest, prosecutors originally charged Mattin with aggravated burglary for his behavior at the Columbus Division of Police headquarters building.

Tuesday night protestors forced their way through locked doors at @ColumbusPolice Headquarters.

One protestor assaulted an officer, striking him with a club.

Hunter Mattin is charged with Aggravated Burglary. Police are reviewing video to identify additional suspects. pic.twitter.com/pCabp44mZu — Columbus Department of Public Safety (@ColumbusSafety) April 14, 2021

Mattin, who studied public policy at OSU, plans on returning to the university in the spring semester, according to the Lantern.

