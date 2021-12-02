Twitter Censors Links to American Heart Association over Vaccine Research

Twitter is warning users that the website of the American Heart Association may be “unsafe,” after it published an abstract in one of its medical journals containing research linking mRNA COVID-19 jabs to heart inflammation.

The abstract was published in Circulation, a journal of the AHA on the 16th of November. In their research, a team led by former cardiac surgeon Steven Grundy applied a cardiac test to measure a patient’s 5-year risk of a new acute coronary syndrome.

The abstract claims a 14-point increase in the five-year risk of acute coronary syndrome in participants. However, the American Heart Association later attached an “expression of concern” to the study, warning readers that it contains “potential errors.”

From the study’s abstract:

Recently, with the advent of the mRNA COVID 19 vaccines (vac) by Moderna and Pfizer, dramatic changes in the PULS score became apparent in most patients.This report summarizes those results. A total of 566 pts, aged 28 to 97, M:F ratio 1:1 seen in a preventive cardiology practice had a new PULS test drawn from 2 to 10 weeks following the 2nd COVID shot and was compared to the previous PULS score drawn 3 to 5 months previously pre- shot. Baseline IL-16 increased from 35=/-20 above the norm to 82 =/- 75 above the norm post-vac; sFas increased from 22+/- 15 above the norm to 46=/-24 above the norm post-vac; HGF increased from 42+/-12 above the norm to 86+/-31 above the norm post-vac. These changes resulted in an increase of the PULS score from 11% 5 yr ACS risk to 25% 5 yr ACS risk. At the time of this report, these changes persist for at least 2.5 months post second dose of vac. We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.

Twitter is now warning users against traveling to the website of the American Heart Association’s journals, telling them that the destination website may be “unsafe” — a designation previously reserved for sites containing viruses and malware, but recently expanded by Twitter to include “misleading content.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

