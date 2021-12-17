Police: Louisiana State U. Prof Arrested for Child Porn, Sexual Abuse of Animal

Louisiana State University (LSU) professor Gerald Myers has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in connection with multiple charges, which include child pornography, sexual abuse of an animal, and possession of marijuana.

Arrest records show that the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) was contacted by the school’s Agricultural Center saying that its IT department found files on an LSU computer — issued to professor Gerald Myers — that they believed might contain child pornography, reports WAFB.

Police allegedly found more than 50 files that appeared pornographic. The university’s IT department said its search indicated an external hard drive was connected to the computer, and that the files were possibly transferred to it.

Given that the material can be easily transferred and stored on multiple devices, detectives were able to obtain search warrants for LSU’s Sturgis Hall and Myers’ office, as well as the professor’s house and car for electronic devices that could possibly contain child pornography.

Detectives reportedly searched Sturgis Hall on December 10, located Myers, and detained him. While searching the professor’s office, detectives also found an external hard drive, and investigators located 100 files they believed to be videos of child pornography.

Some of the videos featured children who have been seen by agents in previous investigations, reports WAFB. Among the videos included footage of animals being engaged in sexual intercourse with humans.

Investigators also found a small jar of suspected marijuana in the professor’s vehicle.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed with WAFB that the university hired Myers in 1994.

“After working with law enforcement, LSU was notified of the arrest of a faculty member in its AgCenter,” LSU said in a statement. “The faculty member has been placed on administrative leave and is not to return to campus until there is a final determination of the case.”

“Given the serious nature of the accusations, the AgCenter will be working with faculty and staff to ensure any necessary support opportunities are available,” the university added.

