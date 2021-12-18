California Investigates Woke Google over Treatment of Black Women

Tech giant Google is reportedly under investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) over the company’s treatment of its black female employees.

Reuters reports that the California DFEH is investigating Google’s treatment of its Black female employees. The report states that the regulator has been questioning employees about harassment and discrimination after receiving multiple complaints.

Reuters did not state that DFEH has brought charges against Google as it recently did with the video game developer Activision Blizzard. A diversity report released by Google earlier in 2021 shows that Black women comprise 1.8 percent of the company’s workforce and that they left the company at higher rates than other employees.

The company noted in the report that it had “room for improvement,” in terms of holding onto talent in certain demographics.

In a statement to the Verge, Google spokesperson Shannon Newberry states:

Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace and we’ve been focused on building sustainable equity for Google’s Black community. For example, 2020 was our largest year ever for hiring Black+ Googlers in the U.S.—both overall and in tech roles—and we’ve also made investments in our retention programs and practices to help Black employees grow and thrive at Google. We’ll continue to focus on this important work and thoroughly investigate any concerns, to make sure our workplace is representative and equitable

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com