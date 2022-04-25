Moving to Canada: ‘Leaving Twitter’ Trends Amid Reports of Musk Deal Talks

Following reports that Elon Musk may be nearing a deal with the Twitter board to buy the company, leftist “verified” accounts on the platform once again went into meltdown mode at the prospect of the Musk, the self-described free speech absolutist, taking over.

“Leaving Twitter” began to trend shortly after the reports of Musk-Twitter talks. Observers quickly noted the similarity in sentiment to loud declarations from prominent leftists that they would move to Canada if Donald Trump won the election in 2016 (few, if any, did).

Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist who describes Trump supporters as “angry white men,” said he would “say goodbye” to the platform if Musk takes over.

“I will not stay on Twitter if Elon Musk owns it,” said former New York Times editorial board member Mira Kamdar.

James Fell, a historian, said he would leave if Musk unbans Donald Trump, who was banned by Twitter and other social media platforms while he was sill President, leading to an outcry against Big Tech censorship from leaders around the world.

Motherboard, a publication run by far-left Vice, began hawking Mastodon, a progressive-run decentralized social media platform, as a destination for disaffected lefties.

Yvette Nicole Brown, an actress associated with the embattled Disney corporation, said she would be joining a platform called Counter Social.

In a retro move, author Jeff Gibbard suggested fellow online social justice warriors return to their spiritual home, the blogging platform Tumblr.

Occupy Democrats executive editor Grant Stern took a contrarian approach, warning liberals they would be ceding the platform to “the wrong folks” if they left.

“We’re not moving to Canada,” said Stern. “Yet.”

Various other bluechecks posted some variation of “leaving Twitter” or “goodbye Twitter.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, bluecheck meltdowns have been a common sight on Twitter since Musk announced his intentions to buy the platform.

