Moving to Canada: ‘Leaving Twitter’ Trends Amid Reports of Musk Deal Talks

Following reports that Elon Musk may be nearing a deal with the Twitter board to buy the company, leftist “verified” accounts on the platform once again went into meltdown mode at the prospect of the Musk, the self-described free speech absolutist, taking over.

“Leaving Twitter” began to trend shortly after the reports of Musk-Twitter talks. Observers quickly noted the similarity in sentiment to loud declarations from prominent leftists that they would move to Canada if Donald Trump won the election in 2016 (few, if any, did).

Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist who describes Trump supporters as “angry white men,” said he would “say goodbye” to the platform if Musk takes over.

Looks like I’m about to say goodbye to Twitter as well. I’ve been pulling back a bit from social media anyway. This will be just the push I need to go all the way on this app. https://t.co/QkwIsYy6zS — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 25, 2022

“I will not stay on Twitter if Elon Musk owns it,” said former New York Times editorial board member Mira Kamdar.

"the willingness of Twitter’s board to engage with Mr. Musk, the world’s richest man, represents a step forward." And a step toward my leaving this platform. I will not stay on Twitter if Elon Musk owns it. https://t.co/ppmwLRe2wV — Mira Kamdar (@mirakamdar) April 25, 2022

James Fell, a historian, said he would leave if Musk unbans Donald Trump, who was banned by Twitter and other social media platforms while he was sill President, leading to an outcry against Big Tech censorship from leaders around the world.

I'm only leaving Twitter if Musk allows Trump back on. — James Fell (@BodyForWife) April 25, 2022

Motherboard, a publication run by far-left Vice, began hawking Mastodon, a progressive-run decentralized social media platform, as a destination for disaffected lefties.

Let's say you're not bluffing about leaving Twitter if Elon Musk actually buys it. It might be worth considering Mastodon as the new home for your thoughts instead. https://t.co/HL3e5KEZ8C — Motherboard (@motherboard) April 25, 2022

Yvette Nicole Brown, an actress associated with the embattled Disney corporation, said she would be joining a platform called Counter Social.

I’m leaving too friend. I joined a site called https://t.co/9N5UIwfEUd it appears to be fighting against what @twitter is about to become. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 25, 2022

In a retro move, author Jeff Gibbard suggested fellow online social justice warriors return to their spiritual home, the blogging platform Tumblr.

As many of us talk about leaving @Twitter, may I suggest we consider @Tumblr as our new home? I’ve always liked it there and felt it was a nice Twitter replacement. Also, owned by @automattic that owns @Wordpress. Thoughts? — Jeff Gibbard 😎 (@jgibbard) April 25, 2022

Occupy Democrats executive editor Grant Stern took a contrarian approach, warning liberals they would be ceding the platform to “the wrong folks” if they left.

“We’re not moving to Canada,” said Stern. “Yet.”

If you say Goodbye Twitter, then you're just handing it over to the wrong folks, and all the media folks are gonna stick around and write about what those folks Tweet. Be rational here. We're not moving to Canada. Yet. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) April 25, 2022

Various other bluechecks posted some variation of “leaving Twitter” or “goodbye Twitter.”

If the sale goes through, yes, I’m leaving twitter. And honestly, I’m happy for the excuse. — sohmer (@sohmer) April 25, 2022

Seriously considering leaving Twitter — Janet Fry (@JanetFSchneider) April 25, 2022

As Breitbart News has previously reported, bluecheck meltdowns have been a common sight on Twitter since Musk announced his intentions to buy the platform.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.