‘Our Female Athletes Deserve Better:’ Head of Catholic University Defends Women Against Transgenders

The head of a Catholic university, the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio, defended women athletes in a recent op-ed, writing, “I am concerned for my female athletes,” because despite all of the hard work they put in, they will “lose to transgender athletes,” and that is “another example of how the system is rigged against women.”

“As a university president, I am concerned for my female athletes. They will work hard, be diligent in their training, and on race day lose to transgender athletes,” Franciscan University of Steubenville president Father Dave Pivonka wrote a Thursday op-ed for USA Today.

“Tragically, it becomes another example of how the system is rigged against women because they were born women,” Father Pivonka added. “Our female athletes deserve better.”

Father Pivonka went on to mention a student at his university named Alison, who he says is “one of the finest, toughest, fiercest athletes I have ever met,” and ranks as one of the top 20 NCAA D-III women athletes in the country.

The university president said his “heart breaks” for her, knowing that this young female athlete may have to one day compete against biological male athletes.

“Biology 101 tells us men’s bodies and women’s bodies are different,” Father Pivonka wrote. “Title IX legislation has elevated women’s sports in schools over the past 50 years, making it possible for more female athletes to compete against other female athletes.”

Father Pivonka also mentioned University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) swimmer Lia Thomas, noting that he competed on the university’s men’s team “for three years until joining the women’s team.”

“Despite NCAA-required testosterone suppression treatment, Lia easily won many of her races, setting several pool records along the way,” Father Pivonka wrote.

The university president stressed that separate divisions are important, as they “give women the opportunity to measure their hard work and success against other women on an even playing field.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.