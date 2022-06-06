Google Snubs D-Day Anniversary, Celebrates Invention of Espresso Machine in ‘Google Doodle’

Google opted against highlighting the 78th anniversary of D-Day on its search engine’s “Google Doodle” on Monday, choosing instead to present an animation celebrating the birthday of Angelo Moriondo, the investor of the espresso machine.

“Today’s coffee-stained Google Doodle is in honor of Angelo Moriondo, the Italian innovator who created the espresso machine,” noted 9to5Google of the search engine’s accompanied espresso-themed animation. The Masters of the Universe completely ignored that June 6 is also the anniversary of the D-Day invasion, a pivotal moment of World War II

Google shared its Doodle selection with a brief overview of its composition via Twitter.

#DYK today's stop-motion Doodle was painted entirely with… coffee! ☕☕☕ Check out the behind-the-scenes process for the artwork by Doodler, Olivia When 🎨 pic.twitter.com/un1QWORJzh — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 6, 2022

Google wrote of its selection, “Happy 171st birthday, Angelo Moriondo. Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines,” adding, “Once upon a time, in 19th century Italy, coffee was the hottest item around. Unfortunately, brewing methods required customers to wait over five minutes to get their drink. Enter Angelo Moriondo, the man who patented the first known espresso machine. Today’s Doodle celebrates his 171st birthday.”

The tech giant similarly ignored the 77th anniversary of D-Day in 2021, highlighting Father’s Day instead.

None of the Silicon Valley giant’s previous Doodles on June 6 include commemoration of the D-Day anniversary date, according to the company’s archive.

“Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists,” the company states of its Doodles.

The tech giant described its selection process for which events and persons its Google Doodles will celebrate as reflective of “Google personality.”