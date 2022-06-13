Biden FCC Nomination Gigi Sohn Speaks at Event Touting Government Breakup of ‘Right Wing Propaganda Machine’

Gigi Sohn, the Biden Administration’s nomination for FCC commissioner, has attended a partisan event touting an FCC-led breakup of Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s “right wing propaganda machine,” adding to mounting evidence that the nominee is hopelessly partisan. The appointee would break the current 2-2 FCC tie in favor of the Democrats

While FCC commissioners have a party affiliation, with two Democrat commissioners, two Republican commissioners, and one chair position typically held by whichever party holds the White House, commissioners are expected to remain relatively non-partisan in their outlook on regulation.

With her nomination already on the ropes, Sohn has now attended an event organized by the far-left company Movement Labs (formerly “Resistance Labs”), which gleefully touts the potential for Sohn to use the powers of the FCC to target conservative media.

“Rupert Murdoch has corralled far-right Senate Republicans” into torpedoing Sohn’s nomination, declares the Movement Labs press release.

“Who is this pinnacle of trust-busting that has earned the ire of evil? Gigi Sohn, founder of Public Knowledge and nominee to the FCC, where she would fill out a 3-2 progressive majority capable of breaking up Sinclair’s right-wing propaganda machine.”

Sohn attending the meeting reinforces her reputation as arguably the most partisan appointee sent to the Senate by the Biden White House.

She has accused Fox News of being “state propaganda” under Trump, is tied to far-left activists, and praised an organization that described policing as a “violent institution that must end.” She also attended a far-left protest in favor of “net neutrality,” organized by a group that later harassed FCC commissioners in their homes.

She also personally called on the FCC to investigate the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which is likely why progressive groups like MovementLabs are touting the potential for future regulatory action against the conservative-leaning network of local TV stations.