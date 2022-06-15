Elon Musk Says He May Create a ‘Super Moderate Super PAC’ to Support Centrists

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he voted Republican for the first time ever on Tuesday, for GOP candidate Mayra Flores, who broke a decades-long streak of Democrat wins in a special election to represent Texas’ 34th district. Musk also teased the creation of a super PAC to back centrist candidates.

Mexican-born Flores won a special election for the 34th district of Texas yesterday, defeating Democrat candidate Dan Sanchez with 51 percent of the vote to 43, becoming the first Republican to win the seat in decades. The South Texas district includes SpaceX’s Starbase launch site, close to Musk’s primary residence.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” said Musk on Twitter. “Massive red wave in 2022.”

Asked who he was leaning towards at the presidential level, Musk names Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who is frequently mentioned as a potential presidential candidate. The governor himself has declared no such ambitions, and polls consistently show a resounding Trump victory against any potential candidate in a Republican presidential primary.

Musk also hinted at further involvement in politics through the creation of a political action committee (PAC).

“I’m thinking of creating a ‘Super Moderate Super PAC’ that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties,” said Musk in response to a question from a Twitter user, who asked if he still planned to spread his donations evenly across all parties, as has been the case in the past.

Last month, Musk announced he would be voting Republican for the first time in his life, after previously voting “overwhelmingly” for Democrats. During the same interview, he described himself as a political moderate.

