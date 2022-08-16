‘Near-Perfect Detection:’ World Economic Forum Pushes AI Censorship of Online Speech

The World Economic Forum (WEF), notorious for its “great reset” agenda, featuring the now-infamous slogan “you will own nothing and be happy,” has published an article pushing for artificial intelligence-powered censorship to contain the problem of “online abuse.”

The article, published on the WEF’s website, bundles together the real problems faced by online content moderators, such as detecting and removing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), with establishment preoccupations like containing “misinformation” and “white supremacy” — increasingly flexible labels that tech elites use to censor the enemies of progressivism.

Via the WEF:

Since the introduction of the internet, wars have been fought, recessions have come and gone and new viruses have wreaked havoc. While the internet played a vital role in how these events were perceived, other changes – like the radicalization of extreme opinions, the spread of misinformation and the wide reach of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) – have been enabled by it.

The article goes on to recommend the increased adoption of a technique already used by Silicon Valley leftists — using feedback from content moderators (who are typically either leftist or following leftist guidelines from social media companies) to train AI censorship models.