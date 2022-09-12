Falling Upwards: Canceled CNN Host Brian Stelter Joins Harvard Kennedy School as Fellow

Far-left former CNN host Brian Stelter is joining the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy as a fellow this fall. The school referred to Stelter — who admitted to crying in his bed during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic — as an “expert on the state of journalism.”

Stelter, whose CNN show Reliable Sources was canceled last month, will be this fall’s Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he will be “holding a series of public events and community discussions about democracy and the role of the media in preserving it,” the school announced Monday.

“The Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship brings high-profile figures at the forefront of media, politics, and public policy to Harvard’s Kennedy School to work with students, faculty, scholars and the public on important issues of the moment,” the school said.

As a fellow, Stelter — who admitted he cried in his bed during the coronavirus pandemic — “will convene a series of discussions about threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media,” the school added.

“These discussions with media leaders, policy makers, politicians, and Kennedy School students, fellows, and faculty will help deepen public and scholarly understanding about the current state of the information ecosystem and its impacts on democratic governance,” Harvard Kennedy School said.

The school went on to call the canceled CNN host “a nationally recognized media reporter and expert on the state of journalism and its wide-reaching implications for society and governance.”

Following Stelter’s exit — as well as other far-left journalists — from CNN, employees at the media company are reportedly nervous about their job security in the wake of new leadership taking control. But as for Stelter, he appears to be doing just fine with a cushy position waiting for him in the world of academia this fall.

