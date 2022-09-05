Report: CNN Employees ‘Freaked Out’ over Recent Exits Under New Boss Chris Licht – ‘Is There a Purge Going On?’

Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
AP Photo/Mike Stewart
Ethan Letkeman

CNN employees are nervous about their job security after a wave of far-left journalists exited the network since new leadership took control.

“People are freaked out. It almost feels like there’s a pattern,” an anonymous CNN journalist told the Washington Post. “Is there a purge going on?”

“They seem to be sending a message: ‘Watch what you say. Watch what you do,’” the source added.

The recent fears come as recently installed CEO and chairman Chris Licht attempts to move CNN away from presenting far-left partisan coverage.

On the first day on the job in May, Licht sent a memo to staffers telling them, “CNN must be a vital, relevant, and respected part of our culture. Sadly, too many people have lost trust in the news media.”

The Associated Press

CNN CEO Chris Licht attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Following the August firing of the far-left host of Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter — who admitted he cried in his bed during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic — Licht, in a leaked editorial phone call, said that “[t]here will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it,” per the Hollywood Reporter.

The Associated Press

Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 12, 2021. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Two weeks after Stelter’s exit, White House correspondent John Harwood exited the network. While Harwood’s announcement appeared as if he exited voluntarily, the Post noted that CNN insiders say he still had some time left on his contract.

Debate moderators John Harwood (L) and Becky Quick take the stage at the third Republican Presidential Debate hosted by CNBC, October 28, 2015 at the Coors Event Center at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

John Harwood at the third Republican Presidential Debate hosted by CNBC, October 28, 2015. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A week before Stelter was canned, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin — who infamously masturbated during an October 2020 Zoom meeting with New Yorker and WNYC staffers — also exited the network.

The Associated Press

Jeffrey Toobin attends the PEN Literary Gala on May 22, 2018, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

One anonymous CNN producer told the Post that employees are worried about the new direction of the left-wing network in regard to its future coverage of upcoming elections and former President Donald Trump.

“It’s a really confusing and unsettling time from top to bottom at CNN,” he said. “I don’t know anyone who is happy right now.”

The wave of departures recently prompted disgraced former CBS news anchor, Dan Rather, to ask,” What is going on at CNN?” There is a lot of speculation on directives and motives.” He was then mocked online by conservative social media users in regard to his discredited past.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.

