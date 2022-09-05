CNN employees are nervous about their job security after a wave of far-left journalists exited the network since new leadership took control.

“People are freaked out. It almost feels like there’s a pattern,” an anonymous CNN journalist told the Washington Post. “Is there a purge going on?”

“They seem to be sending a message: ‘Watch what you say. Watch what you do,’” the source added.

The recent fears come as recently installed CEO and chairman Chris Licht attempts to move CNN away from presenting far-left partisan coverage.

On the first day on the job in May, Licht sent a memo to staffers telling them, “CNN must be a vital, relevant, and respected part of our culture. Sadly, too many people have lost trust in the news media.”

Following the August firing of the far-left host of Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter — who admitted he cried in his bed during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic — Licht, in a leaked editorial phone call, said that “[t]here will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it,” per the Hollywood Reporter.

Two weeks after Stelter’s exit, White House correspondent John Harwood exited the network. While Harwood’s announcement appeared as if he exited voluntarily, the Post noted that CNN insiders say he still had some time left on his contract.

A week before Stelter was canned, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin — who infamously masturbated during an October 2020 Zoom meeting with New Yorker and WNYC staffers — also exited the network.

One anonymous CNN producer told the Post that employees are worried about the new direction of the left-wing network in regard to its future coverage of upcoming elections and former President Donald Trump.

“It’s a really confusing and unsettling time from top to bottom at CNN,” he said. “I don’t know anyone who is happy right now.”

The wave of departures recently prompted disgraced former CBS news anchor, Dan Rather, to ask,” What is going on at CNN?” There is a lot of speculation on directives and motives.” He was then mocked online by conservative social media users in regard to his discredited past.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.