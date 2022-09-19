Bosch Warns Electric Vehicle Industry over Reliance on Battery Cells

The head of mobility services for German electronics giant Robert Bosch GmbH has warned the electric vehicle industry of the reliance on battery cells and possible shortages in the future.

Bloomberg reports that Markus Heyn, the head of mobility services for Bosch, has warned the electric vehicle industry over its overreliance on a single fuel source — battery cells — as Europe’s energy crisis worsens.

Heyn, who’s also a board member of the auto parts giant, told the Monday edition of the Stuttgarter Zeitung: “We’re currently seeing the consequences of the gas shortage for Germany and Europe because we prepared too few alternatives. In the automotive industry, we should use this occasion to ask ourselves what we can do if there should ever be too few battery cells.”

He said in that case, “everyone would certainly like to see an alternative to battery power. But this will only exist if we have prepared it in good time.” Heyn said that alternatives that should be considered include fuel cells using hydrogen and oxygen to power electric motors. He further added that the infrastructure being developed for long-haul trucks is well-suited as a “backbone for supplying passenger cars.”

Batteries have consistently been a major cost for drivers of electric vehicles as replacements and repairs can be extremely expensive.

Breitbart News recently reported on a Canadian Tesla owner who was locked out of his car unless he paid $26,000 for a new battery.

“I’ll never buy another Tesla again,” he said. “That’s the long way of me saying stay the (expletive) away from Teslas. They’re brutal cars, brutal manufacturing, and even worse, they’re a 10-year-old company.” In another video, Zelaya said that he sold the car and that someone would be picking it up from his driveway. The apparent buyer was then recorded taking the car apart from the front bumper and charging it. “That’s going to be the end of my Tesla journey. It’s out of my life. Keep it out of yours,” Zelaya said.

