Facebook Says Pornhub’s Instagram Account Is ‘Permanently Banned’

Facebook has removed the official Instagram account for Pornhub from its platform, stating that the account is now “permanently disabled.” The porn company complained that its Instagram page was “fully PG.”

Vice News reports that Facebook has removed the official Instagram account for Pornhub from its platform. On Tuesday, a Facebook (now known as Meta) spokesperson stated: “We’ve permanently disabled this Instagram account for repeatedly violating our policies.”

Facebook claims that terms of service violations on Pornhub’s account built up over 10 years and that it gave Pornhub multiple warnings about the violations. Facebook did not say which terms Pornhub violated but pointed to its terms of use regarding adult content, nudity, and sexual solicitation, and its guidelines regarding accumulating violations of its terms.

Pornhub posted an open letter to Twitter on Tuesday endorsed by 63 pornographers, performers, models, and activist groups in which it demanded an explanation for why the account is continually removed from the platform.

“We, the undersigned, represent those in the adult industry that have for years been undermined by Instagram’s opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical enforcement of its own Terms and Policies,” the letter states. “Sexworkers and performers have been unfairly targeted in the form of bans, shadow bans, suspensions, loss of Live privileges and content removal, despite taking extra care not to violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines.”

Pornhub alleges that its Instagram account was “fully PG” and took issue with mainstream celebrities that post nudity to the platform compared to adult creators. “Pornhub’s safe-for-work account has been disabled for three weeks. In the interim, Kim Kardashian has posted her fully exposed ass to her 330 million followers without any restrictive action from Instagram,” the letter states in reference to a recent photo of Kim Kardashian wearing a thong. “We are happy to see that Kim and the artistic team behind the image are free to share their work on the platform, but question why we are denied the same treatment. While Kim’s photo continues accumulating likes and making headlines, members of the adult community run the risk of deplatforming if Instagram decides our pants look a bit too tight to meet its arbitrary and selectively-enforced ‘standards.’”

Read more at Vice News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan