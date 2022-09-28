Google Silences Women: YouTube Removes Laura Loomer Speech, Claiming ‘Misinformation’

Google-owned YouTube took down a video featuring Republican politician and activist Laura Loomer, claiming her speech, which referenced the issue of voter fraud, violated its policy on misinformation.

Loomer was the Republican candidate in Florida’s 21st district in the 2020 election, losing to Democrat incumbent Lois Frankel. More recently, she contested the Republican primary in Florida’s 11th district.

Her speech, now censored by YouTube, covered a wide range of topics including voter fraud and attacks on the GOP establishment. Loomer also discussed the need for an immigration moratorium in the United States.

“Misinformation” is a frequent pretext used by tech companies that suppress political viewpoints, as well as leftist media, academics, and activist organizations that support censorship. Concerns about voter fraud in the U.S. are regularly shut down by the Big Tech companies, as well as concerns about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the benefits of lockdown policies.

In its message to Loomer, YouTube said “our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our misinformation policy.” The Google-owned platform did not identify which part of the speech violated the policy.

The video is still available on Rumble, a video streaming platform that has become an increasingly popular alternative to YouTube, distinguishing itself from its Google-owned competitor by its policy of greater tolerance for controversial political viewpoints.

Loomer has been banned by most Big Tech platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Clubhouse, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, and Stripe, as well as the ridesharing services Uber and Lyft.

Loomer has since become a campaigner against Big Tech censorship, filing lawsuits against the tech companies, chaining herself to the headquarters of Twitter to protest her ban from the platform, and confronting former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over censorship at a conference last year.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.