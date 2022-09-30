Twitter Suppresses Women: Platform Hides Video Search Results for Giorgia Meloni

Twitter appears to be suppressing the results of video searches for the name of Italy’s election winner, Giorgia Meloni, making it harder for users of the platform to discover her speeches.

This comes after a clip of a 2019 speech from the future Italian Prime Minister went viral across multiple platforms. In the 2019 speech, Meloni condemns globalist capital for waging war on the family, religion, gender identity, and national identity.

The issue was first identified shortly before noon yesterday, and 24 hours later remains unfixed. The suppression is similar to other forms of shadowbanning by Twitter, which are generally aimed at making it harder to find and engage with content on the platform.

There appears to be a concerted effort in Silicon Valley to slow the spread of Meloni’s 2019 speech, which has electrified conservatives across the world after her election win. Google-owned YouTube shut down a video of the same speech for nearly 12 hours earlier this week, later restoring it and claiming it was a “mistake” — a mistake that cut off momentum for the clip just as it was going viral.

Twitter may be the platform where the clip has spread the most. One tweet with the clip amassed over 60,000 retweets and over 200,000 likes before Twitter shut down video searches for the Italian PM’s name.

A transcript of the clip follows:

Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves. And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be citizen x gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of the financial speculators. The perfect consumer. That’s the reason why we inspire so much fear. That’s why this event inspires so much fear. Because we do not want to be numbers. We will defend the value of the human being. Every single human being. Because each of us has a unique genetic code that is unrepeatable. And like it or not, that is sacred. We will defend it. We will defend God, country and family. Those things that disgust people so much. We will do it to defend our freedom. Because we will never be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of financial speculators. That is our mission, that is why I came here today. Chesteron wrote, more than a century ago, “Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in the summer.” That time has arrived. We are ready. Thank you.

Big Tech companies like Twitter and Google know more than anyone else in society about how virality works. They are no doubt aware that the first 24-48 hours of momentum for a viral video are critical, and that while a video may get shared outside that window, the level of excitement, and sharing, is unlikely to match those early hours of virality. Now that not one, but two Big Tech companies have made it harder to find Meloni’s speech, these facts are hard to ignore.

