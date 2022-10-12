The Scent of Hype: Elon Musk Sells ‘Burnt Hair’ Perfume for $100 a Bottle

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now selling perfume called “Burnt Hair,” which goes for $100 a bottle. The hypemaster extraordinaire has added “Perfume Salesman” to his social media biography.

On Tuesday, Musk — the richest person in the world — announced his new perfume line, “Burnt Hair,” calling it the “finest fragrance on Earth.” He also changed his Twitter biography to read “Perfume Salesman.”

Burnt Hair is advertised as “The Essence of Repugnant Desire” on The Boring Company’s website, where customers can purchase the scent for $100 per bottle.

“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work,” the description states.

“Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport,” another reads.

The SpaceX founder also claimed to have sold 10,000 bottles ($1 million in sales) within hours of launching, adding that he “can’t wait” for future media headlines to read “$1M of Burnt Hair sold.”

Can’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Musk informed customers that they can also “pay with Doge” — the meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin — which he also described as an “omnigender product.”

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable,” Musk said in another tweet, adding, “why did I even fight it for so long!?”

With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Burnt Hair is not the only bizarre product Musk has sold. The Tesla CEO has also listed for sale a limited edition line of flamethrowers, surfboards, tequila, and red satin short shorts.

According to Forbes, Musk’s estimated net worth is $215.4 billion, which makes him the richest person on earth.

Recently, Musk decided to follow through with his plan to purchase the social media platform Twitter. The billionaire has by the end of the month to close the deal if he wants to avoid a trial.

