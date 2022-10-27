New York Post Says Website, Twitter Account Were Hacked to Post ‘Vile and Reprehensible’ Content

The New York Post claims that it was hacked on Thursday after multiple offensive articles and tweets were posted to the publication’s website and Twitter account, which the newspaper called “vile and reprehensible.” The outlet moved quickly to delete the offending content and is investigating the hack, which it now says was committed by an employee.

The NYP tweeted that it was investigating the hack:

In a statement published by CNBC, the Post says the hack was the act of an employee: “The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action.”

Some of the fake headlines can be seen in the tweet below:

A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch: “Confirming that the Post was hacked. The vile and reprehensible content posted has been removed, and we’re still investigating the cause.”

Although this hack is likely to have occurred within a Post system, it is reminiscent of the major hack of verified Twitter accounts in 2020 that was used to push a crypto scam.

The compromised accounts included former President Barack Obama, current Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, businessman and former Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Other effect accounts reportedly include brands such as Apple and Uber, and entertainers like Kanye West. Early reports included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s account in the hack, but some are now disputing that. The hack put the accounts of some of the world’s most powerful people in the hands of an unknown party, who used their control to start a cryptocurrency scam, asking the accounts’ followers to send quantities of Bitcoin to a digital wallet belonging to the hackers. The scam messages told Twitter users that they would be beneficiaries of billionaire philanthropy, receiving double what they paid into the Bitcoin wallet. “I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes,” said the scam messages. “You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.”

