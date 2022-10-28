Meme Makers Celebrate Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Twitter users flooded the social media platform with memes celebrating Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially completing his takeover of the company. “If you don’t like Twitter, get your own platform,” one meme reads, referring to a common talking point that leftists would utter in response to people calling out Twitter censoring conservative accounts.
Here are just a taste of the memes on Twitter today:
— 🎃 amos yeezy (0-4)🏿 (@THELIFE0FTRIBE) October 27, 2022
Huge vibes on here. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vFfHyHM29Y
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk featuring Donald Trump and Catturd 😅
pic.twitter.com/G3eVYHPQOP
— Kanye West Forever❤️🔥🙏🏾✊🏾🙌🏾 (@GhanaSocialU) October 28, 2022
I made a meme @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/gEKs7A92dK
— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 28, 2022
Drop your @elonmusk memes below!
Time to make Twitter Great Again! pic.twitter.com/zbSVHdAGmj
— Salty Irish☘Girl 🇺🇲 (@IrishAmerican27) October 27, 2022
Chad Elon pic.twitter.com/D5UOd10wDk
— ` (@stannkohli) October 28, 2022
Best meme of @elonmusk EVER ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q3MDowxlyH
— Croustillant Dupé (@cocovid1984) October 28, 2022
Just the best @elonmusk meme. pic.twitter.com/dXGOUmrvXv
— Shawn (@ShawnGA88) October 26, 2022
🚨 Elon Musk fired several top twitter executives (including the CEO and the person who suspended Donald Trump).
Below is footage from his first day at twitter headquarters 👇
Sound On 🔊pic.twitter.com/MgyhXb5zih
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 28, 2022
Yeah#ELONMUSK #Memes pic.twitter.com/2Rgj4xWhWR
— Maannn (@Memesoldir141) October 28, 2022
Meanwhile, Musk has already fired top Twitter executives, such as CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of “trust and safety,” who was notorious for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign, which included suspending former President Donald Trump’s account.
Musk also had Tesla engineers review Twitter’s software code and locked out Twitter engineers, preventing them from making any further changes to the platform.
In response to these moves by the SpaceX founder, leftists on Twitter had a collective meltdown, claiming that the “gates of hell” have opened.
