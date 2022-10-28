Meme Makers Celebrate Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Twitter users flooded the social media platform with memes celebrating Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially completing his takeover of the company. “If you don’t like Twitter, get your own platform,” one meme reads, referring to a common talking point that leftists would utter in response to people calling out Twitter censoring conservative accounts.

Here are just a taste of the memes on Twitter today:

Meanwhile, Musk has already fired top Twitter executives, such as CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of “trust and safety,” who was notorious for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign, which included suspending former President Donald Trump’s account.

Musk also had Tesla engineers review Twitter’s software code and locked out Twitter engineers, preventing them from making any further changes to the platform.

In response to these moves by the SpaceX founder, leftists on Twitter had a collective meltdown, claiming that the “gates of hell” have opened.

