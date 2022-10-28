‘The Gates of Hell Opened:’ Leftists Throw Epic Meltdown over Elon Musk Buying Twitter

Left-wing Twitter users had a collective meltdown on Thursday and Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially completed his takeover of the social media platform and promptly fired top left-wing executives at the company.

After officially becoming the owner of Twitter, Musk fired top executives, such as CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of “trust and safety,” who was notorious for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign, which included suspending former President Donald Trump’s account.

Musk also had Tesla engineers review Twitter’s software code and locked out Twitter engineers, preventing them from making any further changes to the platform.

Upon hearing the news of the SpaceX founder’s moves, leftists on Twitter had a public meltdown, claiming the “gates of hell” opened on the social media platform, which is now “dead at the hands of Elon Musk,” and that a “sociopathic pathologically lying criminal racist misogynistic fascist” will now return to Twitter, among other wild and bizarre assertions.

Others on Twitter lamented Musk telling conservative pundit and best-selling author “Catturd” that he will look into his account having been shadowbanned.

