‘The Gates of Hell Opened:’ Leftists Throw Epic Meltdown over Elon Musk Buying Twitter

Left-wing Twitter users had a collective meltdown on Thursday and Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially completed his takeover of the social media platform and promptly fired top left-wing executives at the company.

After officially becoming the owner of Twitter, Musk fired top executives, such as CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of “trust and safety,” who was notorious for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign, which included suspending former President Donald Trump’s account.

Musk also had Tesla engineers review Twitter’s software code and locked out Twitter engineers, preventing them from making any further changes to the platform.

Upon hearing the news of the SpaceX founder’s moves, leftists on Twitter had a public meltdown, claiming the “gates of hell” opened on the social media platform, which is now “dead at the hands of Elon Musk,” and that a “sociopathic pathologically lying criminal racist misogynistic fascist” will now return to Twitter, among other wild and bizarre assertions.

Rumor has it that one Sociopathic Pathologically Lying Criminal Racist Misogynistic Fascist is returning to this platform. Let’s celebrate by drowning him in a Blue Wave. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 28, 2022

It’s like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 28, 2022

I'm not going anywhere.

Fuck trump and fuck Elon. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 28, 2022

“A Musk-owned Twitter could be disastrous for women and marginalized communities already facing abuse and targeted harassment on the platform.” https://t.co/MRJWNQwpIg — WIRED (@WIRED) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk has emerged in recent months as a new, chaotic actor in global politics. He has waded into situations involving Russia, Ukraine, Iran and China, and left behind plenty of messes. Now that he owns Twitter, his influence is set to grow. https://t.co/Teov1dcW93 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk says he is a “free speech absolutist” – easy to pretend that enabling misogynists racists & LGBQT & all haters in spewing their hate is a noble intention if you've never been targeted on account of your sex, gender, race, color, sexual identity or religion. — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) October 26, 2022

BREAKING: The Washington Journal reveals that over a dozen top advertisers are ready to pull the plug on their advertising spending on Twitter ads the second that Elon Musk brings Trump back to Twitter. RT TO THANK THE ADVERTISERS FOR HOLDING ELON MUSK ACCOUNTABLE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 28, 2022

Others on Twitter lamented Musk telling conservative pundit and best-selling author “Catturd” that he will look into his account having been shadowbanned.

Elon Musk’s day one priorities at Twitter: catturd pic.twitter.com/bOHAXmve0q — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 28, 2022

Catturd and Elon are getting twitter straightened out. pic.twitter.com/KCiyKUBtfk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺 (@RonFilipkowski) October 28, 2022

