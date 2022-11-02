New York Times Grudgingly Admits Donald Trump’s Truth Social ‘Vibrant,’ ‘Increasingly Brimming with Activity’

The New York Times grudgingly admits that former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social has “managed to outpace its rivals,” and is a “vibrant” social media platform that is “increasingly brimming with activity.”

Much of the platform’s success, the Times says, is owed to President Trump, “who now uses Truth Social as his primary megaphone to the world,” and whose posts reach more than four million followers and are reposted to other social media platforms, as well as shared by the mainstream news.

Moreover, “experts say the app itself has only grown more influential in conservative circles ahead of the midterm election,” the report added.

Truth Social was launched after Twitter banned President Trump’s account following the January 6 incident on Capitol Hill.

But now, even in the wake of Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently completing his buyout of Twitter and suggesting that the 45th president’s account be reinstated to the platform, Trump has nonetheless expressed that he wishes to continue using Truth Social in lieu of Twitter.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News after Musk agreed to purchase Twitter.

Following Musk officially taking over Twitter, Trump struck an optimistic tone at the idea of the social media platform no longer being controlled by “Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” but nonetheless doubled down on his intention to continue using his own platform, telling Fox News, “I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth.”

Meanwhile, Truth Social has become “a key organizing platform” ahead of the midterm elections, New York Times acknowledges. The former president also uses the platform to continue his endorsements of Republican candidates running in close races.

