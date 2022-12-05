Bullet Dodged: Twitter Censorship Queen Vijaya Gadde was Almost on Joe Biden’s ‘Misinformation’ Council

Twitter’s former censorship queen, Vijaya Gadde — who played a key role in suppressing the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election, as well as suspending former President Donald Trump’s account — was almost on President Joe Biden’s “misinformation” council.

“Twitter exec Vijaya Gadde played a key role in suppressing the Oct. 2020 Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde was later appointed by the Biden admin to an advisory role shaping the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘disinfo’ policy,” journalist Lee Fang said of Elon Musk’s recent “Twitter files.”

Gadde was appointed to the DHS panel in December 2021 as part of a team crafting policy for "combating misinformation and disinformation impacting the security of critical infrastructure." https://t.co/83DhZaLSjB — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 3, 2022

Fang further pointed out that “Gadde was appointed to the DHS panel in December 2021 as part of a team crafting policy for ‘combating misinformation and disinformation impacting the security of critical infrastructure.'”

Last year, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CSIA) revealed that Gadde, who was Twitter’s “Legal, Public Policy & Trust and Safety Lead” at the time, was named one of the members of its new “cybersecurity advisory committee.”

The committee had vowed to combat “misinformation” and “disinformation:”

The Committee will examine and make recommendations on a variety of topics collectively aimed at strengthening CISA and more broadly reshaping the cyber ecosystem to favor defense. These topics include growing the cyber workforce; reducing systemic risk to national critical functions; igniting the power of the Hacker community to help defend the nation; combating misinformation and disinformation impacting the security of critical infrastructure; and transforming public-private partnership into true operational collaboration.

In October, after Musk’s $44 billion deal to takeover Twitter closed, officially making him the company’s new owner, the Tesla CEO promptly fired top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Gadde.

The CSIA’s advisory committee gained national attention after the Biden administration took things a step further by announcing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s dystopian “disinformation” governance board in April.

The board, which ended up being terminated in August, was to be led by Nina Jankowicz, the would-be “disinformation czar” who was dropped from the DHS after public scrutiny, and is now officially registered as a foreign agent.

