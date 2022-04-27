GOP Rips ‘Dystopian’ DHS Plans for Disinformation Governance Board, ‘Orwellian Abuse of Power’ by Biden Admin

Republican officials ripped recent plans of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to set up a “Disinformation Governance Board” intended to combat “misinformation” online, describing it as an “Orwellian abuse of power” and calling to defund it.

During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discussed the “just established” board, which is to be directed by Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center who helped downplay information from Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020, asserting it was likely “a Russian influence op.”

Biden Ministry of Truth: DHS Creating "Mis- and Disinformation Governance Board" pic.twitter.com/xEOS86kG8b — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 27, 2022

In response, Republicans blasted the move, with many comparing it to the “Ministry of Truth” that disseminated propaganda in the classic dystopian fiction novel “1984,” while others pointed to Jankowicz’ past, accusing her of promoting disinformation herself.

“Biden’s Department of Homeland Security just selected this woman to lead its ‘Disinformation’ Unit,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). “Looks like she has to counter her own disinformation!”

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security just selected this woman to lead its “Disinformation” Unit. Looks like she has to counter her own disinformation! pic.twitter.com/CUnQaCwrcy — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 27, 2022

“Speaking of disinformation,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) as he shared a 2020 tweet from Jankowicz appearing to downplay the Hunter Biden laptop fiasco.

“Liberals use the phony term ‘misinformation’ to smear those who hold any opinion that differs from their elitist, progressive worldview,” wrote Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC).

“This is an Orwellian abuse of power by Biden DHS against Americans’ right to free speech,” he added.

Liberals use the phony term “misinformation” to smear those who hold any opinion that differs from their elitist, progressive worldview. This is an Orwellian abuse of power by Biden DHS against Americans’ right to free speech. https://t.co/vyWvouC6ZL — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) April 27, 2022

“They didn’t need a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ until @elonmusk threatened their control over the narrative,” wrote Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX).

They didn't need a 'Disinformation Governance Board' until @elonmusk threatened their control over the narrative. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) April 27, 2022

“Rather than police our border, Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans’ speech its top priority. They’re creating a Disinformation Board,” wrote Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

“No, really. And take a look at the views of the leftist radical running it,” he added.

Rather than police our border, Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans’ speech its top priority. They’re creating a Disinformation Board. No, really. And take a look at the views of the leftist radical running it pic.twitter.com/70hM1Cle3Q — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 27, 2022

“The libs spent the last weeks planting the seeds for the back-up plan in case the Twitter deal actually happened,” wrote Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“Today’s news of a Biden backed ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is dystopian,” she added. “They can’t afford to let the truth be anything but what they say.”

The libs spent the last weeks planting the seeds for the back-up plan in case the Twitter deal actually happened. Today's news of a Biden backed "Disinformation Governance Board” is dystopian. They can't afford to let the truth be anything but what they say. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 27, 2022

“Just revealed: Biden’s DHS is creating a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ dedicated to ‘countering misinformation,’” wrote Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R).

“The same people who lied about COVID, Trump, the Laptop from Hell and the Russia Hoax will now be creating a real Ministry Of Truth,” he added. “No way.”

🚨Just revealed: Biden’s DHS is creating a 'Disinformation Governance Board' dedicated to 'countering misinformation' The same people who lied about COVID, Trump, the Laptop from Hell and the Russia Hoax will now be creating a real Ministry Of Truth. No way. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 27, 2022

“DHS’ Ministry of Truth. Congress must investigate. Now,” wrote Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA).

DHS’ Ministry of Truth. Congress must investigate. Now. https://t.co/MZBeVGuxyQ — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) April 27, 2022

“Is there anything more dystopian than a Disinformation Governance Board run by the federal government?” asked Florida congressional candidate Willie J. Montague.

Is there anything more dystopian than a Disinformation Governance Board run by the federal government? — Dr. Willie J. Montague (@RepMontague) April 27, 2022

“This is Communism,” asserted California congressional candidate Errol Webber.

“Will Nina comment in this post?? Ministry of Truth is here,” wrote Florida congressional candidate Erick Aguilar.

Will Nina comment in this post?? Ministry of Truth is here https://t.co/1u0UcUCqI0 pic.twitter.com/SKm6MOj5fp — Erick Aguilar for Congress, FL 4th District (@ErickAguilarJAX) April 27, 2022

“Department of Homeland Security is creating a ‘Disinformation Governance Board,’” wrote Nevada congressional candidate Carolina Serrano. “Wasn’t the Department of Homeland Security created to combat terrorism?”

“SURELY there won’t be any overlap here, right? …Right?” she added.

Department of Homeland Security is creating a 'Disinformation Governance Board' Wasn't the Department of Homeland Security created to combat terrorism? SURELY there won't be any overlap here, right? …Right? — Carolina Serrano (@Carolina4NV) April 27, 2022

“When I get to the Senate I’ll defund the Biden Administration’s Ministry of Truth,” wrote J.D. Vance, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio. “This is downright scary.”

When I get to the Senate I’ll defund the Biden Administration’s Ministry of Truth. This is downright scary. https://t.co/fvKLdaHDO8 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 27, 2022

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.