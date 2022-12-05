Nicholas Sandmann Asks Elon Musk to Release ‘Hidden’ Twitter Files on Death Threats

Former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann recently asked Twitter owner Elon Musk to publish any files related to the death threats he has received on the platform as a 16-year-old student.

“As I’m watching this all play out, I’m wondering if @elonmusk has any hidden twitter files relating to what went on here,” Sandmann said in a tweet. “Let’s be clear: under the watch of @vijaya they allowed these illegal threats when I was 16 years old.”

Sandmann shared a number of screenshots in which verified Twitter accounts called for “MAGA kids” such as Sandmann to be thrown into a wood chipper and his school be burned down with his classmates inside.

Breitbart News reported in December of 2021 that Sandmann had settled a $275 million defamation lawsuit against NBC. Breitbart News wrote at the time:

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann announced Friday that he settled a $275 million defamation lawsuit against NBC. Neither party publicized the terms of the settlement. However, Sandmann asked for $275 million in damages in his lawsuit against NBC Universal and MSNBC. “At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement,” Sandmann tweeted. “The terms are confidential.” NBC is the third corporate media organization to settle with Sandmann after he and his classmates were accused of mocking Native American activist Nathan Phillips during last January’s March for Life event. Sandmann was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat while he stood close to Phillips with an apparent smirk on his face that was widely noted and mocked.

Kyle Rittenhouse also recently said that he hoped that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him may be exposed, days after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the release of the “Twitter Files” which detailed the company’s censorship efforts to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

“Learning about the twitter files and @elonmusk releasing the truth is making me more and more curious to find out if there was hidden censoring regarding my story and case on twitter. I am hoping, one day soon, I will be able to find out and the truth will be shown to all of us,” Rittenhouse wrote.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty last year on murder charges during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse said that he was attacked and acted in self-defense; he was cleared of wrongdoing in the case.

