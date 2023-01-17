Elon’s ‘Sudden Acceleration’ Strikes Again: Tesla Suddenly Smashes into Vancouver Ferry Ramp, Breaks in Half

A Tesla vehicle suddenly accelerated into a ferry ramp at the Horseshoe Bay terminal in West Vancouver, Canada, breaking the car in half. Various governmental agencies have investigated instances of Teslas reportedly “suddenly accelerating” in the past, an investigation of this incident is ongoing.

North Shore News reports that police in West Vancouver are investigating a recent incident in which a Tesla vehicle unexpectedly accelerated and collided with a ferry ramp at the Horseshoe Bay terminal, breaking the car in two. The driver and passenger are cooperating with the investigation and were both taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident happened at a closed gate at one of the berths, according to Sgt. Mark McLean of the West Vancouver Police Department. McLean said the driver appeared to be attempting to board a ferry when the Tesla suddenly accelerated into the gate, effectively destroying the care by knocking the entire front end off.

Although the reason for the sudden acceleration is unknown, police are looking into the possibility that it may have been caused by a mechanical problem or a problem with the driver. McLean declared: “It doesn’t appear alcohol was involved at all.” He added: “An investigation will determine driver error or mechanical.”

According to Deborah Marshall, a spokesperson for BC Ferries, the incident happened at a closed gate at one of the berths. Once they arrived, the paramedics transported the passengers to the hospital. Marshall said, “Our thoughts are with the driver and passenger. We are fully supporting the West Vancouver Police investigation into the incident as they determine the cause.”

Marshall also stated: “There was no vessel in the berth at the time of the incident. The vehicle was not attempting to board a ferry. Due to damage to the gate, the berth was closed for the remainder of the day.” This begs the question of why the car accelerated toward a ramp with no ferry even though it was supposed to board at another ramp.

In 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation of complaints of sudden acceleration by Tesla vehicles. Many of the complaints were found to be driver error, including drivers confusing the gas pedal for the brake pedal.

