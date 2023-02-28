Apple Thinks Charging Your iPhone Slower Will Save the Planet – Here’s How to Disable the Feature

Apple has added a “Clean Energy Charging” feature to its latest iOS update, with many users complaining of slower charging times on their devices. The change is part of the company’s obsession with green policies but can be disabled to restore full charging capabilities.

The New York Post reports that in its most recent iOS 16.1 update, Apple added a new feature that has received mixed reviews from iPhone users. Apple’s new “Clean Energy Charging” feature only allows the iPhone to charge at full speed when lower-emission electricity is available in an effort to lessen the carbon footprint of iPhone charging.

For iPhone users in the United States, where the feature is currently accessible, the feature is by default set to the “on” position. When the mode is on, the iPhone receives information about the carbon emissions produced by the neighborhood energy grid and uses this data to decide when to start charging the device. This means that when Silicon Valley decides that high-carbon emitting sources are in use, such as during periods of peak energy demand, the iPhone will charge more slowly than normal.

Many iPhone users have complained about the new feature due to slower charging times.

If you noticed your iPhone is charging a little slower recently it may be due to a new setting Apple added in iOS 16.1 — Clean Energy Charging With it turned on, iOS will only recharge the iPhone's battery when the electrical grid uses cleaner energy sources like solar or wind… https://t.co/r35GkgivQl pic.twitter.com/ANW3GZwYSd — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 26, 2023

The introduction of Clean Energy Charging by Apple is in keeping with the company’s pledge to lessen its carbon footprint and become carbon neutral by 2030.

Optimized Battery Charging is another recently introduced iPhone feature that combines with Clean Energy Charging to learn a user’s charging preferences and modify the charging speed accordingly. This function is based on the locations where users typically spend their time and charge their phones frequently for lengthy periods of time. Apple claims that the function is not activated if the user is traveling or their charging habits change.

How to disable “clean energy charging” on your iPhone

Access the “settings” app, which has an icon of gears. Select “Battery” within the settings app. It is often faster to use the app’s search option instead of scrolling through the list of available settings. Select “Battery Health & Charging” Disable “Clean Energy Charging” Optionally, also disable “Optimized Battery Charging” although there are no reports at this time that it also slows down charging.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan