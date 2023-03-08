‘Code Red:’ Google Issues Employee Alert to Rush AI into Its Products

Google is reportedly in a panic to implement AI into its various products in an effort to catch up with competitors such as OpenAI’s notoriously woke ChatGPT and Microsoft’s unhinged Bing AI.

Bloomberg reports that Google is scrambling to catch up to its rivals, such as OpenAI and Microsoft, in the field of generative AI. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been wildly popular even as it proves to be extremely woke. The launch of ChatGPT has caused Google to race to catch up in a crucial area of technology that, according to CEO Sundar Pichai, will be “more profound than fire or electricity.”

A lot of the research underlying the current fad of AI-powered chatbots was conducted in Google’s labs, however, the sudden success of OpenAI has given Google the impression that it may be losing ground in a field it had previously regarded as a key strength. Management has issued a “code red” within the company, stating that all of its most crucial products—those with more than a billion users—must incorporate generative AI within the next few months.

One former employee claims that Pichai is reliving his days as a product manager as a result of the mobilization around the push for generative AI at Google because he has started to comment directly on the specifics of product features. The company already suffered a major setback when its first rushed AI demonstration gave a wrong answer to a query, causing the internet giant’s market value to drop $100 billion in a single day.

This push for AI incorporation has already begun with Google’s announcement that users of its YouTube video platform will soon be able to virtually switch between outfits. While some employees at Google are thrilled about the initiative, others are worried that it might repeat the company’s history of delving into speculative research only to fall short when it comes to commercializing it.

The mobilization around Google’s push for generative AI is reminiscent of the company’s push to incorporate social elements into each of its key products starting in 2011 with Google+. Google’s dominance in AI is undeniable, but it was never regarded as a social networking leader. At least some Googlers’ employee ratings and reviews will probably be influenced by their capacity to incorporate generative AI into their work, according to current and former employees.

Google is not the only company that believes AI is the future. Venture capitalists and business owners in Silicon Valley have suddenly declared themselves to be AI visionaries, shifting their focus away from current obsessions like the blockchain, and businesses are experiencing skyrocketing stock prices after announcing AI integrations. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently shifted his company’s focus away from the metaverse, which he recently claimed was so essential to the business that it necessitated a name change, and toward AI.

