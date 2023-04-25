Report: Elon Musk Accidentally Reveals Alternative Twitter Account Where He Tweets as 2-Year-Old Son ‘X Æ A-12’

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has inadvertently revealed an alternative Twitter account where he tweets as his two-year-old son, X Æ A-12.

Business Insider reports that the billionaire founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, Elon Musk, appears to have accidentally revealed a separate Twitter account where he tweets under the alias of his son, X Æ A-12. The account was discovered as a result of Musk sharing a screenshot of his Twitter profile, which revealed a second account with a child’s profile picture.

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

If a user has more than one Twitter account, they can switch between them by tapping the profile icon of the one they want to use and choosing the other profile icons that are located next to it. Minutes after Musk shared the screenshot, the account’s final tweet read, “I will finally turn 3 on May 4!” X Æ A-12 was conceived on May 4, 2020. Users quickly began going through Musk’s tweets on the alternative account, including asking one person if they “like Japanese girls.”

Insider contacted Musk for comment regarding the alternative account, but he did not respond. However, by the time of publication, the account had gained close to 2,000 more followers.

no way this man was responding to himself Ὀ pic.twitter.com/cv9DSnadiU — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) April 24, 2023

Musician Grimes, the mother of the child, has previously talked about her son’s interest in rockets. “He can identify obscure rocket design, knows all abt grid fins, entry burns, robots,” she said in a statement. In addition, she revealed that their son would curse when his “toy rockets failed to reach orbit.” Grimes continued, “He has destroyed them all because he doesn’t realize they aren’t real and so rips off the boosters and whatnot trying to emulate a real rocket, then accuses me of trickery for giving him fake rockets and becomes inconsolable.”

Elon Musk is the father of ten kids in total, including twins with Shivon Zilis, a senior executive at his Neuralink company, and Exa Dark Siderael, who was born in December 2021 via surrogate and Grimes.

Breitbart News previously reported that Musk’s son Xavier now identifies as a woman and has changed his name.

TMZ reports that one of Elon Musk’s children, Xavier Musk, has filed legal documents to change his full legal name. Xavier reportedly identifies as transgender and, having turned 18 in April, will be changing his full name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. In the legal docs, Xavier says that he wants to be recognized as female, but the name change appears to have been largely influenced by a desire to distance himself from his father, Elon Musk. Xavier stated in the legal documents the reason for changing his name was related to: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” Neither Musk nor Xavier have previously said anything publicly about their relationship or Xavier’s decision to identify as a woman. However, in December of 2020, Musk tweeted that he supports the transgender community but added that: “All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

