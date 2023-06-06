‘$3,500 Snowboard Goggles:’ Twitter Users Mock Apple’s High Price Tag for ‘Augmented Reality’ Headset

Apple’s big reveal at its annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference (AWDC), an augmented reality (AR) headset with some eye-catching features called the Apple Vision Pro, drew mockery on social media for its high price tag of $3,500.

While it’s unlikely that Apple is hoping for mass consumer adoption with the first iteration of its headset, that didn’t stop Twitter users from piling on.

A video of the audience from Apple’s conference revealed widespread groans and laughter when Apple revealed the Vision Pro’s price tag, which is more than three times the price of competitor Meta’s most advanced headset.

Audience reaction when Apple announced the $3500 price for the headset 😭 pic.twitter.com/GuGUFbN08A — TTI (@TikTokInvestors) June 5, 2023

“Apple has released $3500 snowboard goggles,” said politics influencer Harrison Krank.

Apple has released $3500 snowboard goggles pic.twitter.com/9n4zTrxAOC — Harrison Krank 🐊 (@HarrisonKrank) June 5, 2023

“Apple: Introducing our Vision Pro headset

Everyone: So it’s a giant virtual screen for 2D stuff you could do more conveniently on a phone or computer?

Apple: Yes! But you get to pay $3500”

“That will be $3500,” said the Citizen Free Press account, with a picture of an iPhone as an alien facehugger.

"That will be $3500" pic.twitter.com/ce6p5BvCRu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 5, 2023

“Hey Apple, for $3500, it’s a starting price of $14,000 for a family of 4 to continue having movie night with ski goggles on,” said another commenter.

“Not counting the price of prescription lenses. And what do they do with all the movies lasting longer than the 2 hours of projected battery charge? Have dinner for a break?”

“So people will be walking around with these $3500 USD dork goggles pinching and zooming air like its cool?” asked influencer Richard Cooper. “People are already staring at their phones 24/7, how will this improve human interactions?”

So people will be walking around with these $3500 USD dork goggles pinching and zooming air like its cool? People are already staring at their phones 24/7, how will this improve human interactions? 🌎 https://t.co/ZE52jn4HtA — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) June 5, 2023

“One question about the Apple Vision Pro… How do those people see YOU in FaceTime though?” asked another commenter.

One question about the Apple Vision Pro… How do those people see YOU in FaceTime though? 😂#WWDC23 #AppleVisionPro pic.twitter.com/JztmnxQoxc — Mark Linsangan (@HeyMarkL) June 5, 2023

Markets did not react well to Apple unveiling its headset, with a two percent fall in the tech company’s stock value.

NOW: Apple erased gains of as much as 2% following the release of its new mixed-reality headset https://t.co/9Byjv3dnnN pic.twitter.com/VsD4ZnF0XJ — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) June 5, 2023

Despite the mockery, it is too soon to conclude that the Vision Pro will be a failure. Apple has a history of launching products with high price tags that are quickly adopted by the company’s enthusiasts, who are notorious for their zeal, before lowering the price tag in later iterations.

At the same time, the story of Facebook’s rebranding as a VR-focused company, “Meta” will be a cautionary tale for Apple.

Facebook’s pivot was widely perceived as a failure, with sluggish adoption of the company’s VR products. Its flagship VR offering, Horizon Worlds, has been largely eclipsed in popularity by the competing VR game Rec Room, which was featured in Apple’s demonstration video for the Vision Pro.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.